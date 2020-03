Ragsdale attends Rotary RYLA conference

Ingram Tom Moore High School junior Walker Ragsdale recently participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference in New Braunfels. The Rotary Club of Kerrville-Morning (Morning Rotary) underwrote the expenses for Walker to attend the leadership training.

RYLA is a leadership development program for emerging leaders. Almost 200 participants from across Texas attended this year’s conference. Although the attendees are initially placed in groups with strangers, lasting friendships quickly emerge as they work through the conference sessions together.