City announces parade float winners

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced the winners of the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade have been selected.

The Holiday Lighted Parade and Courthouse Lighting Ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov. 23 in downtown Kerrville. Grand marshal for the evening was Gary Priour, leading the parade through the streets of downtown Kerrville. Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Kerrville and the rest of Water Street and Earl Garrett Street to view the 91 spectacular parade entries and kick off the holiday season in the Hill Country.