Preppers to hear from KPD’s Gaige Jan. 16

The Hill Country Preppers will host Kerrville Police Sgt. Scott Gaige for CRASE training on January 16.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training is critical to your everyday safety and situational awareness.
Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:16 am
The Hill Country Preppers will host Kerrville Police Sgt. Scott Gaige for CRASE training on January 16.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training is critical to your everyday safety and situational awareness.
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:16 am.
© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.