KPD accepting local academy applications

The next class of the Kerrville Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy, which is offered free of charge, will meet once a week on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. in the Training Room at the Kerrville Police Department located at 429 Sidney Baker, beginning on Aug. 15 and graduating on Nov. 7.

To attend the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy, applicants must meet certain criteria and complete the necessary application and release forms. A criminal history and background investigation will be conducted on each applicant. The applicant must be 18 years of age and live in Kerr County, and not have been convicted of a Class B Misdemeanor or higher criminal offense.