Youth volleyball registration under way at Kroc

Registration is currently underway for The Salvation Army Kroc Center Victory Sports Youth Volleyball League.
The co-ed league is open to children 7-15 years of age, with the season running from Jan. 18 through March 8.
Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:00 am
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest, KISD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:00 am.
