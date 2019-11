‘First Blessing’ event to provide shoes, socks to local children

Trinity Baptist, Hosanna Lutheran, First Baptist Center Point and Impact Christian Fellowship are providing free new shoes and socks for children in need.

“First Blessing” will be held at these locations and will be working with the following school districts, Kerrville, Center Point, Medina, Harper, Hunt, Bandera, Comfort, Ingram and Divide. They will also provide shoes for Medina Children’s Home and Hill Country Youth Ranch at two of these locations.