City offers registration for summer activities

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announces that registration for 2020 summer activities opened Feb. 1. Activities include: Group Swim Lessons, Private and Semi-Private Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, Kids Triathlon, and the Skateboard Competition.

Registration for all programs will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.; over the phone at 257-7300; or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.