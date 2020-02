Tivy singer earns All-State Choir honor

Tara Schultz, a member of the Tivy High School Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Treble Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Tara was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Tara sings at Tivy High School under the direction of Seth Lafler, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.