KPUB offers electric vehicle rebates to Kerr

National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 14-22, is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today's widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to a number of advantages for consumers, including convenience, cost savings and environmental benefits. On average, it costs about half as much to drive an EV, compared to a similar vehicle that runs on gasoline. EVs also produce zero direct emissions, which improves air quality, enhances public health and reduces environmental impact.