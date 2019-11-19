Compassionate Friends support group to meet

During the holidays bereaved parents look for ways to manage grief and handle social situations.
All bereaved parents, grandparents and those who support them, are invited to share suggestions and resources for coping with the holidays.
Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:00 am
During the holidays bereaved parents look for ways to manage grief and handle social situations.
All bereaved parents, grandparents and those who support them, are invited to share suggestions and resources for coping with the holidays.
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.