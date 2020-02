SU students present at 2020 Southwest Fulbright Research Symposium

Three Schreiner University Honors Society students Matthew Walton, Katie Buerk and Sofia Lopez - who are also 2019-20 Dean Scholars - presented their Dean’s Scholars Research initiative Saturday at the 2020 Southwest Fulbright Research Symposium in San Antonio.

The first presentation by Walton covered a semester-long research project in his International Financial Management class, addressing various aspects of public policy, country risk and economic development in Central America - specifically Belize, within a directed in-depth examination of the 2019 Annual Economic Freedom of the World Report by the Frazier Institute.