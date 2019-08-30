City, ‘Boomers’ to host ‘Health Fair’ Sept. 11

The Boomers and Beyond Alliance, along with the City of Kerrville's Senior Services Advisory Board, will be hosting the “Boomers & Beyond Health & Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
Drop by to find out about area services dedicated to improving your health and wellness. There will be free hearing tests, vision, glaucoma and dry eye tests, blood sugar and blood pressure tests, and more.
