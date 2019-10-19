Birds blamed for massive power outage affecting 3,714 customers

Kerrville Public Utility Board crews battled a massive outage Sunday night effecting 3,714 customers in the center of the city.
The outage was reported at 6:57 p.m. and believed to be caused by birds on the affected line, KPUB officials said.
Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:00 am
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:00 am.
