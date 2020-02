County cites holiday closure, schedules

Kerr County leaders are letting citizens know in advance that county governmental offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day, a designated federal holiday.

Closed will be all offices in the Kerr County Courthouse, located at 700 Main St. in Kerrville, as well as the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Hwy. in Ingram. Those offices will reopen for business hours as usual on Tuesday, Feb. 18.