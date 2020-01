‘The Gathering’ Bible study to begin Jan. 28

“The Gathering,” hosted by local columnist Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie and her team, will begin its spring session Tuesday, Jan. 28 at The Kroc Center from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

For 10 years, Maxwell-Rambie has written for The Hill Country Community Journal, sharing transparently about daily walking with God and overcoming in life’s challenges. The study is an outgrowth of her column and lessons are centered around topics she writes about.