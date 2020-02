City adopts long-range water supply plan

The City of Kerrville continually strives to provide reliable, high-quality water supplies to its citizens as part of its mission to create an environment that continues to foster prosperity and opportunity. In an effort to provide a long-range plan for the city to meet the water supply needs associated with the community’s anticipated growth scenarios expressed in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan (1-2 percent, annually), City Council recently approved the city’s first Long Range Water Supply Plan with a 100-year outlook.