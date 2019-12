P&Z deadlocked on Vintage Heights plan, following hearing

Planning and Zoning Commission, with one member absent, voted 3-3 on a zoning change for a subdivision bordering Riverhill on Medina Highway and stalled the developer’s plans until City Council can debate this or the developer amends his plans.

The agenda item read: “Public Hearing and Resolution – Public hearing consideration and action to recommend an ordinance to change the zoning from R-1 Single Family District to R-2 Medium Density Residential, which includes a proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, on approximately 225.69 acres, proposed Vintage Heights Subdivision; and generally located east of Medina Highway and south of Riverhill Boulevard.”