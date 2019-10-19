Addicott will speak to Republicans

Jeffrey Addicott, Project Terrorism, will be the featured speaker on Monday, Oct. 21, for the luncheon and regular meeting of the Hill Country Republican Club.
The meeting will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. at the YO Resort Hotel.
