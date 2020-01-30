City addresses Coronavirus reports in U.S.

There have been recent reports of the Coronavirus in the United States. As a precautionary measure, the City of Kerrville would like to provide the following information from the Center for Disease Control:

Anyone with a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing), and in the last 14 days before symptom onset a history of travel from Wuhan City, China, or in the last 14 days before symptom onset has had close contact with a person who is under investigation for 2019-nCoV while that person was ill, should consult the guidance of the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/guidance-hcp.html.