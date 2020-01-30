City addresses Coronavirus reports in U.S. - hccommunityjournal.com: Local News

City addresses Coronavirus reports in U.S.

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:00 am

City addresses Coronavirus reports in U.S. 0 comments

There have been recent reports of the Coronavirus in the United States. As a precautionary measure, the City of Kerrville would like to provide the following information from the Center for Disease Control:

Anyone with a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing), and in the last 14 days before symptom onset a history of travel from Wuhan City, China, or in the last 14 days before symptom onset has had close contact with a person who is under investigation for 2019-nCoV while that person was ill, should consult the guidance of the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/guidance-hcp.html.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe
Already a Print Subscriber?

Login

Current print subscribers

Posted in , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]