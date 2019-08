Final events set for city’s Olympic pool this week

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you and your family to spend the last few days of summer at the Olympic Pool.

The last day the pool will be open for regular swim is Friday, Aug. 16, so get out and enjoy the refreshing water while you can. Open swim hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays). Admission is $1, cash or check only.