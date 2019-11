City seeking ‘Request for Proposals’ from development professionals

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas, invites sealed proposals from experienced and well-qualified development team(s) who have the capacity and expertise for mixed-use developments that includes a predominant residential component to provide workforce housing. For purposes of this Request for Competitive Sealed Proposals (RFP), workforce housing is defined as housing for individuals and families that earn 80 percent to 120 percent of the area median income for Kerr County, which is approximately $57,700 per Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) 2019 Project Income and Rent Tool worksheet.