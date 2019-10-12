‘Blue Santa’ applications now being accepted - hccommunityjournal.com: Local News

‘Blue Santa’ applications now being accepted

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 am

‘Blue Santa’ applications now being accepted 0 comments

The Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program, organized by the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, is now accepting applications for families in need during the holiday season.

Each year Blue Santa provides a full holiday meal for the family, clothing for the children, and a Christmas gift for each child ages 13 and under. This is only possible because of the goodwill and big hearts of Kerrville’s citizens, businesses, and civic groups that support Blue Santa each year.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe
Already a Print Subscriber?

Login

Current print subscribers

Posted in , on Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]