‘Blue Santa’ applications now being accepted

The Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program, organized by the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, is now accepting applications for families in need during the holiday season.

Each year Blue Santa provides a full holiday meal for the family, clothing for the children, and a Christmas gift for each child ages 13 and under. This is only possible because of the goodwill and big hearts of Kerrville’s citizens, businesses, and civic groups that support Blue Santa each year.