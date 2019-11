County details election day locations, times

Kerr County voters have started to cast their ballots during early, in-person voting in this fall’s 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election.

Early balloting for voters of all precincts will continue daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this Friday, Nov. 1, at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville, and at the Kerr County Courthouse Ingram Annex, 3350 Junction Hwy. in Ingram.