Kerr Animal services hours announced

The Kerr County Animal Services facility has new hours that allow families and working residents to visit the shelter on Saturdays and two weekday afternoons and on three weekdays, to adopt or reclaim pets.
The new hours are:
Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 12:00 am
The Kerr County Animal Services facility has new hours that allow families and working residents to visit the shelter on Saturdays and two weekday afternoons and on three weekdays, to adopt or reclaim pets.
The new hours are:
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest, KISD on Sunday, July 14, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.