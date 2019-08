Kerrville Morning Rotary installs 2019-20 officers

Kerrville Morning Rotary’s last charter member still active in the club, Bob Green, presided over the Kerrville Morning Rotary new officer installation this past month.

“It was an honor to help install the 2019-2020 officers of the Kerrville Morning Rotary Club,” Green said. “This club continues to provide community service in Kerrville while supporting ‘Service above Self’ not only locally, but also internationally.”