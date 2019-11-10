City slates ‘Street Banner Sign up Day’ Dec. 2 - hccommunityjournal.com: Local News

City slates ‘Street Banner Sign up Day’ Dec. 2

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:00 am

Event planners and nonprofit organizations are invited to participate in “Street Banner Sign-up Day” at City Hall, 701 Main St., in the downstairs City Council chamber room Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Any social institution, religious organization, non-profit organization, youth organization, or educational institution is invited to come to the meeting and enter a lottery-type drawing for the opportunity to select the location of your choice for display. Banners will be installed for a period not to exceed three weeks.

