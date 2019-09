KPD invites public to ‘Night Out’ event

Neighborhoods throughout Kerrville are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for the "36th Annual National Night Out" crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Kerrville Police Department, will involve over 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 37 million people are expected to participate in America's Night Out Against Crime.