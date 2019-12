Council votes to address street flooding issues

Students from Tally Elementary's “Tally Bots Path Makers” robotics team spoke to city council Dec. 10 and requested the addition of bike space on the new sidewalk to be built between Daniels Elementary and the new HPMS on Olympic Drive. Team members include Danna Cisneros, Reid Clarkson, Caleb Elliston, Aiden Pucek, Alexis Rodgers, Denton Taylor, Hailey Van Nostrand, Brooke Wilson and Lillian Zamudio. Marilyn Mitchell and Principal Gena Robertson are sponsors.