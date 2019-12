City council candidate applications available

The City of Kerrville announces that candidate applications are available for persons interested in running on the May 2 ballot for a place on the Kerrville City Council.

A candidate application for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 701 Main St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov under City Secretary Office.