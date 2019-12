Compassionate Friends to host ‘Worldwide Candle Lighting’ event Dec. 8

The Compassionate Friends “Worldwide Candle Lighting” unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who died too soon.

The local candle lighting event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Candles are lit at 7 p.m. as hundreds of thousands around the world commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon.