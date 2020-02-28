Blood Bank to make stop in Kerrville

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in San Antonio provided this notice of upcoming stop in Kerrville for their blood donation sites and times. All qualified area donors are encouraged to “give the gift of life.”
February, in Kerrville
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 12:00 am
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in San Antonio provided this notice of upcoming stop in Kerrville for their blood donation sites and times. All qualified area donors are encouraged to “give the gift of life.”
February, in Kerrville
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest on Friday, February 28, 2020 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.