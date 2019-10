White describes his Honor Flight to Washington, DC to MOWW

Two members of the Military Order of the World Wars described their Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC at the chapter’s monthly meeting last week. Colonel Norm Wells, USAF (retired) and former Captain Bill White, USMC told about their trip and the visits to many war memorials in Washington.

They drove to the Austin airport on Friday morning where they checked in and were given Honor Flight Austin T shirts and veteran hats. The vets marched as a group to the Southwest Airlines gate while passengers at the airport clapped as they walked by. Fire trucks sprayed water to salute them on the departure from Austin and upon their arrival in Washington. Each of the 40 veterans had a Marine from Marine Helicopter Squadron One (the unit that flies the President) to escort them while in Washington. Captain White noted that one of the highlights of the trip was the police escort that moved Washington’s heavy rush-hour traffic out of their way so their buses could move through quickly.