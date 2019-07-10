SU ‘Robotics Demonstration Day’ July 11

Schreiner University’s STEMZONE will host “Robotics Demonstration Day” on Thursday, July 11, from 1-3 p.m.
This event will take place in the newly-completed STEMZONE buil-ding on the Schreiner campus. This event is free and open to the public.
