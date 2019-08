Schreiner University BSN graduates post perfect pass rate

Schreiner University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing students recently achieved 100 percent first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) – marking a first for the Nursing Program’s BSN degree recipients.

The NCLEX examination presents the final challenge prospective caregivers must surpass before becoming a registered nurse. A total of eight graduates – Taylor Dartez, Mark Davila, Elizabeth Custer-Duncan, Jordan Lee, Onice Palencia, Rayna Pierce, Moni Ruiz and Hayden Wood - passed the required examination on their first attempt, placing Schreiner University among the few institutions to accomplish this goal.