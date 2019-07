UGRA Currents: 16th Annual River Clean Up

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s “Annual River Clean Up” is just around the corner on Saturday, July 27. Hats off to the more than 350 volunteers who already registered and are willing to get their hands dirty in order to keep our river clean.

Unfortunately, soda bottles, plastic bags, old tires and other debris can be seen floating in the river or found hidden below the surface. This trash is not only unsightly, but can also be a safety hazard and it takes away from the enjoyment of water activities like swimming, fishing, and tubing. After all, who wants to swim in a river where you have to dodge garbage?