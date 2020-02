Kerr County Search and Rescue Squad seeking new members

Want to save lives in peril? If so, then the Kerr County Search and Rescue Team is looking for new members who are passionate about helping people and who can complete upcoming mandatory weekend training sessions.

The Kerr County Search and Rescue Team’s mission is to search for, locate, stabilize and extract individuals who are in distress or imminent danger, as well as provide aid to them in the immediate aftermath of disasters, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. Thomas.