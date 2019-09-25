Salvation Army seeks help restocking local food pantry

The Salvation Army has issued a call for assistance in re-stocking its food pantry.
Donate canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth, or the Social Services Office.
Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:00 am
The Salvation Army has issued a call for assistance in re-stocking its food pantry.
Donate canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth, or the Social Services Office.
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.