H-E-B issues ‘Quest’ call for entries

Now in its seventh year, H-E-B “Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best” has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to now include non-food items.

In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of apparel, beauty items, electronics and toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join. The call for entries is now open, submissions will be accepted through Friday, April 3.