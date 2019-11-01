Charlene Lynette Landfried Owens

Charlene Lynette Landfried Owens, 77 of Kerrville, TX passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, three days shy of her 78th birthday.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.

She passed away at home comfortably on hospice surrounded by her husband, daughter and two sisters. She was born in Galveston, TX to Albert Henry Landfried and Agnes Heine Landfried on Nov. 2, 1941, however she was raised in Waco, Texas. Charlene married Sammy Tucker Owens on Jan. 24, 1964 in Waco, Texas.

Charlene graduated from Waco High School, class of 1959 and attended Sam Houston State University. Charlene and Sam lived in Arlington, Texas for 35 years and made lifelong friends through the neighborhood and bridge group. They moved to Kerrville eight years ago to be closer to their daughter and family. Charlene enjoyed her Comanche Trace ladies and their fun outings, bridge and mahjong games.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents.

Charlene is survived by her husband Sam Owens, whose relationship began at 16 years old and lasted the past 61 years; only child, daughter Michelle Karon Chancellor and husband Jon of Kerrville; grandsons Ian and Adam Chancellor of Kerrville; sisters Karon Sullivant (Larry) of Gainesville, Texas and Celia Kramer (Ronnie) of New Braunfels, Texas; brother-in-law Bobby Owens (Kathy) of Burleson, Texas; nephews Burke Sullivant (Toni) of Gainesville, Texas, Christopher Thompson (Lindsey) of San Antonio, Mark Thompson (Marissa) of San Antonio, Marshall Owens (Jennifer) of Mansfield and John Owens (Audrey) of Burleson, Texas; plus many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorial donations may be given to Kerrville Public School Foundation 1009 Barnett St., Kerrville, TX 78028 or online giving: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KerrvillePublicSchoolFounda/DonateonLine.html

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cathy Robb, longtime friend and loving caregiver the last few months.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville