Randal Lee Decker

Randal Lee Decker, 63, of Center Point, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7:30 Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at Kerrville First United Methodist Church with Pastor David Payne officiating. Graveside services will follow at Center Point Cemetery after which a reception will be held at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.

Randy was born in Mattoon, Ill. to James and Bonnie Decker on April 26, 1956. He married the love of his life Lupe Lozano on Nov. 26, 1983 in Midland, Texas.

Randy went to school in Mattoon, Ill. and graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in chemistry. In 1979, he moved to Texas and worked for many years as a successful entrepreneur and consultant in the oilfields of west Texas. Randy loved God, his family, his country and the state of Texas. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a Texas historian and a big fan of Elvis Presley.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie Decker and his brother, Steven Decker.

Randy is survived by his wife, Lupe Decker, his daughter, Katie Hyatt and husband, Jared Hyatt of Atlanta, GA; his son, Randy Decker, Jr. and wife, Lisa Decker, his grandson, Randy (Trey) Decker III and granddaughter, Mila Decker of Edmond, OK; sisters, Shelley Hunt and family and Cynthia Beckwith and family, and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randy Decker, Jr., Jared Hyatt, Miguel Martinez, Tony Lenard, Wesley Hunt and Ian Beckwith. Jim Cox will be honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerrville First United Methodist Church Mustard Seed or Peterson Hospice of Kerrville.

Randy’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Singh and the nurses at Texas Oncology and Peterson Home Health, Peterson Hospice and our family and friends for their support.

The family would like for guests to wear solid white or white with print for ladies; white shirts with suit/pants for men.

