John "J.B." Miller

John Miller, 87, passed away at Brookdale in Kerrville after a long period of dementia.

A celebration of life will be held at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville in the Blue Bonnet room on Jan. 22, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m..

He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Abe and Phyliss Miller. He is survived by his nephews, Alen and Harry Fleishman and a longtime friend, Barbara Walker.

John graduated from Cornell University with a major in international relations. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and taught geography at Utica College in New York and at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.

From 1955 – 1959 John served in the U.S. Navy where he learned Arabic from the U.S. Army Language School in Monterrey, California. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy John worked at the U.S. Department of the Interior in the National Park Service and the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation as a park planner. This love for the environment is reflected in his lifelong membership in the Sierra Club, and a gift of one half of his estate to the Wilderness Society, Washington, DC.

Another passion of John’s was the arts of Kerrville. To that end John has given the remainder of his estate to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country “to be used in furtherance of the arts of Kerr County”. John served as a board member of the Kerrville Performing Arts Society.

John’s chosen pet throughout his life was rabbits. There was never a time when a pet rabbit was not roaming freely throughout his home on Barbara Ann drive. He was a board member of the Animal Welfare Society.

John owned and managed the Magic Carpet Travel Agency first located at Inn of the Hills. He later gave the travel agency to Barbara Walker who now operates under the name, Barbara’s Travel Service in the Broadway Bank Building.

