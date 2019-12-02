Donald Roy Clark

Donald Roy Clark passed peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019 at his home in Boerne, Texas, surrounded by friends and family.

A private service for family will be held in Kerrville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to New Century Hospice in Kerrville, Texas in the name of Don Clark. The link is: https://www.curohealthservices.com.

Born in Boynton, Oklahoma on Nov. 4, 1932, Don grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Don and his wife Peggy lived in Lubbock, Texas while Don attended Texas Tech University. Don graduated from Texas Tech in 1959 and was designated as a Distinguished Engineer in 1977. In 1991, he was initiated into the Academy of Industrial Engineers. Don spent twenty-six years with Conoco and the Clarks had numerous postings in the United States and Europe.

In 1985, after retiring from Conoco as Vice President of International Marketing, Don and Peggy moved to the Texas Hill Country where they raised exotic animals on their ranch in Hunt, Texas. During that time Don and Peggy were very involved in Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, where Don served as a church deacon. For the last number of years Don and Peggy resided in Boerne, Texas. Don and Peggy both enjoyed travel and during their sixty-seven year marriage they were able to visit many beautiful places.

A dedicated friend and loving father and grandfather, Don will be greatly missed; however, the family is comforted to know that Don has been reunited with Peggy, the love of his life who passed in 2017. Don is survived by three sons, two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private service for family will be held in Kerrville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to New Century Hospice in Kerrville, Texas in the name of Don Clark. The link is: https://www.curohealthservices.com.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville