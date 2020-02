Francis Joan Jenkins

Francis Joan Jenkins, 85, of Kerrville passed from this life on Feb. 7, 2020 at a local hospital.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kerrville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Kerrville Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Del Way officiating.

Francis was born Oct. 2, 1934 in Scott County, Virginia.

