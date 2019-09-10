Matias G. Rodriguez

Matias G. Rodriguez, 95, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Kerrville.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1924 to Rev. and Mrs. Emmett Rodriguez and was married to Mary Virgen Rodriguez for 68 years.

Matias attended Tivy High School and received his Bachelor of Arts from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He went on to receive his Doctrine of Divinity at the Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He pastored a small Mission for 10 years in Seagoville, Texas which he started with his wife Mary Rodriguez from 1954-1964. He became the pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas from 1964-2013. He was a Veteran of the US Army; a Sergeant who was captured by the Germans and was a POW in WWII.

He received the Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, 2 Overseas Bars, and the European-African Middle Eastern Ribbon 3/5 Bronze Star. He was a member of the Mentor Program for Tom Daniels Elementary and a substitute teacher for Tivy High School. Matias was also the golf instructor for Camp Stewart for Boys for many years over the summers. He enjoyed playing golf and hunting with his family; he was a great outdoors man.

Matias Rodriguez is preceded in death by his son, David Rodriguez; his parents; brothers, Emmett Rodriguez II and Elias Rodriguez; sister, Adelaide McKune; sister-in-law, Charlotte Rodriguez; and brother-in-law, Bill McKune.

Matias Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Mary V. Rodriguez; daughter, Priscilla Lozano and son-in-law, Danny Lozano; daughter, Lydia Rodriguez; grandchildren, Ciera Fischer and Gerald Rios, Daniel Lozano, Andrew and Evianna Lozano and Sofia Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Daniel Tre Lozano, Landon Lozano, Antonio Rios, Justice Rios, Matias Rios and Eleyna Lozano; nephews, Emmett Rodriguez Jr. and Elias Rodriguez; niece, Cynthia Travis; and cousin, Becky Ruiz.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

The family would like to wish and extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at the VA Hospital in Kerrville. Thank you all for the care and service you gave to our father and to all veterans that reside there. We love and appreciate each and every one of you.

