Nola Terry, 86, of Center Point, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019 in Fredericksburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hunt Japonica Cemetery officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.

She was born in Hunt, Texas to Delia and John Mogford on September 22, 1932. She married Ray Terry.

She ran Pirates Pockets Game Room for many years in Center Point. She worked in the group homes through HCMHMR for several years; then in 2000, she was one of the first people to start Foster Care with Individuals with mental retardation through HCMHMR in February of 2000. She loved the outdoors and loved her flowers and gardening. She spent many a day with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she truly enjoyed. She was a little red-headed spitfire and a country cook that was unbeatable.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years.

Nola is survived by her son, Donnie and wife Pam; daughter, Linda Basinger and husband Howard, Donna Liesmann and husband Eddie; grandkids, Jodie Baker and husband Cody, Mandy Terry, Nora Sierra, Terry Burdette and wife Michelle and Stacy Burdette; 12 great-grandkids; six great-great grandkids; brother, David Mogford and wife Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to The Special Opportunity Center, 200 S. Lemos, Kerrville, Texas 78028, in memory of Nola Terry.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hill Country Memorial Hospital and all the hospice employees who were so helpful and kind during our time there. They were the greatest.

