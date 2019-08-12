Betty Irene "Parker" Murphy

Betty Irene "Parker" Murphy passed away on Aug. 10, 2019 in Kerrville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Rev. Dwight Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Columbarium.

She was born in Akron, Ohio to Grady H. Parker and Irene V. Parker Sept. 4, 1930. She married James W. Murphy June 27, 1953 in Akron, Ohio.

Betty was co-owner of Hi-Tech Co., Kerrville, which manufactured specialized pliers to service retaining rings. She and her staff coordinated sales with customers and representatives and managed accounts receivable and payable and personnel functions. After the sale of Hi-Tech Co., Betty travelled the world with her husband and family.

Betty had great pride and affection to be with her family while cruising. She is survived by son, Robert J. Murphy and wife Deborah Mitchell; daughter, Ellen M. Townsend and husband Peter B. Townsend; grandson, Benjamin P. Townsend and wife Alexandra N. Townsend; and husband, James W. Murphy.

Betty Murphy enjoyed knowing the members and staff and participating in activities at Riverhill Country Club. She was especially pleased to be a member of the “Betty” Golf Group, and enjoyed having many friends in Kerrville.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville