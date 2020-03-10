Carol V. Centeno

Carol V. Centeno, 60 of Kerrville, passed away on March 7, 2020 in Kerrville. She was born in Kerrville to Olga A. Vega on Sept. 3, 1959.

Prayer service will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda, officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

She worked as a machine operator for San Saba Cap Inc. for 27 years.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Olivia Centeno; son, Billy Hurst; sisters, Corinne Vega-Aguirre and husband Geronimo Aguirre, and Cynthia Vega; brothers, Richard Vega, Robert Vega and wife Rebecca, and Ralph Vega III; mother, Olga A. Vega; grandchildren, Silas Andrews and Ariel McGee; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Billy Hurst, Silas Andrews, Dennis Dasch, Damien Dasch, Wyatt Aguirre, Robert “Robbie” Vega, Richard “Richie” Vega, and Ralph “Ralphie” Vega IV.

Honorary pallbearers are Eric Vega, Christopher Vega, Michael Vega, and Brian Dasch.

The family of Carol wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kerrville Peterson Hospice, numerous family and friends.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville