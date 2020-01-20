John Haifley

On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, John Haifley, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83.

A service will be held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ingram Presbyterian Church, 101 Webb Avenue, Ingram, Texas.

John was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Ponca City, Okla. to Thelma Armstrong and Thomas Haifley. On Aug.16, 1958, John married Barbara and they raised three children, John II, Michael, and Mary. He was an Army veteran serving in Samsun, Turkey and Fort Huachuca, Arizona and worked for Continental Oil Company for 33 years.

John enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, collecting train memorabilia, target shooting, and being involved with the Boy Scouts. He was a 48 year Boy Scouter and served as an assistant scout master and scout master. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and a district representative for the Calcasieu Area Council in Louisiana and the Alamo Area Council. He received many awards, including the Silver Beaver Award and was Arrowman of the Year in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

John was a long-time member of the Presbyterian church where he served as a deacon, treasurer and an elder. He loved talking to people, joking around and telling stories.

John was preceded in death by his father, Thomas and his mother, Thelma.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; his son, John II and wife Christine; son, Michael; daughter, Mary and partner Lawrence Hornsby; four grandchildren, John III, Glynis and husband Joshua Nordman, Erin and husband Sonny Clements, and Jacob; four great-grandchildren, Breelyn, Carter, Jayson and Hannah; sister, Nancy Klepper; two nieces and one nephew.

The family wishes to thank Alamo Hospice and River Hills Health and Rehab for their loving care of John.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.

