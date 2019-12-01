Robert "Bob" Lewis Smith III

Robert "Bob" Lewis Smith III, age 80, of Comfort, Texas, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in Comfort, Texas.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday December 5th at Grimes Funeral Chapel with Seth Blackledge minister of Covenant Church in Carrollton, Texas officiating.

He was born in Enid, Oklahoma to Robert Lewis Smith II and Alma Smith on Feb. 3, 1939. He was married to Janie Smith on June 29, 2005 in Center Point, Texas.

Bob went to high school at McCallum in Austin, Texas and graduated from University of Texas in Austin. He worked as a teacher and football coach in various schools for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the Army in the National Guard. He was involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Texas High School Coaches Association and the McCallum 57 Club as well as many other organizations. He received honors as the 1973 Winning Coach District 27-4A Champions Corpus Christi Chapter S.F.O.A., FCA Regional Huddle Captain of the Year, Center Point High School Teacher of the Year and 1973 Caller Times All South Texas High School Football Team Coach of the Year Finalist.

Bob is preceded in death by parents Robert and Alma Smith.

Bob is survived by wife Janie Smith, sons Bradley and Jay Smith, stepson Brandon Smith, stepson Eric Perez and wife Crystal, step daughter Krissy Po and husband Ryan, step daughter Sarah Yeley and husband Jeffry. Sisters Betty Tacker and husband Jerry, Sandra Maddox and husband Robert. Grandchildren Paige, Lucas, Faith, Grace, Mason, Brooklyn, Jonah, Sidney, and Luke.

Memorials in his name may be given to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas in lieu of flowers.

The family of Bob Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to MD Anderson Cancer Center and Alamo Hospice.

