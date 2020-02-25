Sharon Lou Marino

Sharon Lou Marino (aka Fancy) of Kerrville, was taken up to join our Lord on Feb. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. with rosary following at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 in the chapel at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

She was born in Galveston, Texas on Oct. 5, 1946 to Dennison and Bobbie Stephens of Hitchcock, Texas.

She went to school in Hitchcock, Texas and moved to the Kerrville area in 1978. She relocated to Galveston for a short time but came back to Kerrville, where she has resided for the past 15 years.

For 10 years, she has been an integral part of the team at Bills Bar B Que, where she has worked alongside her son, Joe Marino, Jr. The BBQ was huge part of Sharon’s life and Sharon was a huge part of the BBQ. Our BBQ family is greatly saddened as we feel the loss of our Mom, dear friend and master of the cutting board. She was truly a beloved fixture at Bill’s serving up BBQ every evening at the shop; we will miss her greatly.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Dennison D. Stephens and Bobbie Lou Stephens.

She is survived by her son, Joe Marino, Jr. and wife Jane; her daughter, Denise Sanches-Cox; grandsons, Colton and Leyton Sanches; step-granddaughters, Sydney and Ryleigh Cox; her sister, Ena Hughes of Hitchcock, Texas; and brother, Denny Stephens and wife Linda of Hitchcock, Texas. She also leaves behind a niece, Stephanie and two nephews, Owen and Denny and their families.

